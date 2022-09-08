Deputy Supervisor of Elections steps down

Craig Rickards

Deputy Supervisor of Elections, Craig Rickards will not be able to continue as Deputy Supervisor for the 2022 General Election.

In a statement, Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says Rickards has to return to Australia for urgent medical attention.

Saneem says it is unfortunate that Rickards fell ill while he was here and is currently receiving medical treatment in Australia.

He says Rickards has advised that such treatment will need to take place for the next couple of months and as such, he has regretfully indicated that he is unable to.

Saneem has thanked Rickards for his passionate service and wishes him the fullest recovery.

Rickards was appointed as the deputy supervisor of elections in April this year.

He was in Fiji for the 2014 General Election, as Technical Advisor in the area of Logistics, and in 2018, he was an advisor to the FEO’s Divisional Managers.