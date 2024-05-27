Deputy PM urges political engagement from Arya Samaj

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad [left] during the Vanua Levu Arya Samaj Convention held in Naduna, Labasa [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad has called on the members of the Vanua Levu Arya Samaj to enhance their involvement not only in religious, social, and cultural spheres but also in the political landscape.

He made the remarks during the Vanua Levu Arya Samaj Convention held in Naduna, Labasa.

Professor Prasad acknowledged the significant contributions of the Arya Samaj community in Fiji.

“We are also, as a government, grateful for the contribution of Arya Samaj, whether it’s Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, whether it’s Vanualevu Arya Samaj, for their contribution to education, moral values, education of women and girls, and fighting for equality in the country.”



Highlighting the impact of the Vanua Levu Arya Samaj, Prasad noted their operation of three primary schools and a technical college.

Prasad also elaborated on the government’s ongoing efforts to improve health services, rural road infrastructure, and water supply system.