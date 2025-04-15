Dengue risks minimal in tourist zones says Gavoka

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and tourism partners, continues to prioritize the health and safety of all visitors.

This as the health ministry declared a dengue fever outbreak in the Western and Central Divisions with additional localized hotspots.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka has reassured all travellers that Fiji remains a safe destination.

Gavoka says that based on current advisories, key tourism areas such as Denarau Island and the Coral Coast have not been specifically identified among the affected zones.

Gavoka encouraged visitors to take standard health precautions during their stay.

The health ministry continues to implement its Dengue Action Plan, supported by divisional and sub-divisional outbreak response teams, who are actively investigating and responding to reported cases.

It is important to note that dengue fever is not uncommon in tropical regions and is a year-round risk in many such destinations.

Fiji has successfully managed dengue outbreaks in the past through swift and coordinated public health responses.

The United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention currently maintains a Level 1 travel notice for Fiji, advising travellers to follow routine precautions to prevent mosquito bites.

Similarly, travel advisories are in place by governments and source markets, such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada, which advise their citizens to exercise normal precautions.

Gavoka says while Fiji has had an increase in cases of dengue fever recorded at the beginning of this year, we want to advise that the risk to tourists and cases reported by tourists are minimal.

He adds that most resorts across Fiji have conducted preventative measures, including spraying and fogging, and the Ministry of Health, in addition, has conducted Adult Mosquito Spraying in hotspot areas in collaboration with councils.

The villages are also part of the “all community” effort mobilized by the government for the eradication of breeding grounds for mosquitoes.





