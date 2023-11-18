Denarau Island readies for infrastructure upgrades

The Ministry of Tourism, Water Authority of Fiji, and Fijian Denarau Corporation Limited have joined forces to enhance the Westin Sewer Pump Station, constructed in the 1970s. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Discussions are in progress regarding the upgrade of aging infrastructure on Denarau Island to meet current and future demands.

Originally established as a tourism destination in the late 1960s and early 1970s, Denarau Island now sees nearly 3,000 people passing through for various purposes.

To address the evolving needs, the Ministry of Tourism, Water Authority of Fiji, and Fijian Denarau Corporation Limited have joined forces to enhance the Westin Sewer Pump Station, constructed in the 1970s.

WAF Chief Infrastructure Delivery Officer Sourav Majumder outlines plans to upgrade the sewer pumping station and sewer line at the Navakai Wastewater Treatment Plant by 2024.

The project is expected to span from 2024 to 2026.

Discussions, along with a desktop study and project scoping exercise, have also identified key priorities.

Minister Viliame Gavoka emphasizes the importance of leveraging expertise, consultation, and financial support to establish long-term solutions for Denarau Island, ensuring high-quality services for both guests and residents.

He also underscores the need to prioritize infrastructure developments to bolster revenue for the tourism industry.