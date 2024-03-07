Demand for ginger grows

Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu lauds the continuous success of ginger as a prime export commodity, citing sustained demand from key markets including the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Rayalu highlights the role of the ginger industry in providing employment opportunities, supporting farmers’ socio-economic well-being and boosting Fiji’s export revenue.

Rayalu reveals that in 2022, Fiji’s domestic earnings amounted to $1.3 billion with the agriculture sector contributing $927.5 million, representing 68 per cent of total domestic export earnings.

This contribution, he notes stems from the production and sale of various agricultural products.

“The increase in export value of fresh chilled crops and livestock was mainly contributed to growth in export of taro, ginger and other vegetables and other fresh fruits and root crops in 2022 as compared to 2021.”

Rayalu stresses the consistent growth of Fiji’s chilled crop and livestock exports which have surpassed the $100 million mark annually since 2020, showing an average growth rate of 13.3% over the past five years.

Despite the challenges posed by the global market, ginger stands out as the fourth-highest earner among fresh chilled non-sugar agricultural exports.

In 2022, Fiji exported 1,219.3 tonnes of fresh green ginger, valued at $6.9 million marking a positive growth of 8.9 per cent compared to 2021.

Rayalu expresses optimism for expanded export opportunities particularly with Australia citing the import of 980 tonnes of ginger including fresh chilled and value-added products from Fiji in 2021.

Currently, Fiji boasts 750 registered ginger growers catering to both domestic and international markets.