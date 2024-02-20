Delay in glitch investigation a serious concern

[Source: Supplied]

The Electoral Commission has expressed dismay that the country is still waiting for answers on the infamous “glitch” that took the country by surprise during the counting of votes in the 2022 general elections.

At its meeting yesterday, the Commission discussed the likely consequences of the continued delay since we are now into the second year of Fiji’s election cycle and local government elections are looming.

Commission Chair Barbara Malimali says that the implications of the delay are of serious concern to the Commission.

Malimali says they understand that the government has its own processes to follow. However, it is now nearly a year since the FEO took this matter up with them, and the public deserves answers.

She adds that the continued delay in finalizing the election audit will have other repercussions.

According to the chair, it will leave the Fijian Elections Office with insufficient time to undertake registration for the municipal elections, which the government wishes to hold in a few months, and the political parties with insufficient time to campaign.

She adds that a key goal of the Commission, in conjunction with the FEO, is to rebuild public trust and confidence in the electoral system; however, this cannot be attained due to the continued delay in undertaking an independent audit.