Defense Minister welcomes top appointments

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 28, 2021 4:10 pm
Brigadier-General Jone Kalouniwai [left] and Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho

Defense Minister Inia Seruiratu confirms the recent top appointments within the disciplinary forces are timely.

Seruiratu says these are challenging times and there are various issues that need to be addressed.

Brigadier-General Jone Kalouniwai was recently appointed the new Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces by the Constitutional Offices Commission.

This includes the re-appointment of Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho as Police Commissioner.


Commander Francis Kean

Commander Francis Kean was also re-appointed Commissioner for the Fiji Corrections Service.

Minister Seruiratu says Government looks forward to working with the new leaders.

“We very much look forward to working closely with General Kalouniwai and Brigadier-General Qiliho as well in their respective positions. Given the fact that we are in very challenging times and there are a lot of issues that need to be addressed and I think the confirmation of the appointments is timely and we look forward to them providing the necessary leadership and guidance to the services.”


Inia Seruiratu

When questioned on the resignation of Deputy Commander Brigadier General Mohammed Aziz and RFMF Chief of Staff John Fox – the Minister says they appreciate the fact that both have served the RFMF with distinction.

“They have their own reasons for their resignation and we do respect the decision that they have taken but of course to wish them well too in their future endeavors. Of course, they will still be part of this big family.”


Mohammed Aziz and John Fox

Captain Humphrey Tawake has also been appointed as Deputy Commander of the RFMF, moving on from his previous position as Chief of Navy.


Captain Humphrey Tawake

Colonel Sapenafa Motufaga has been appointed as Chief of Staff at the RFMF headquarters.

