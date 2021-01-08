Defaulting ratepayers to make payment arrangements

The Nasinu Town Council is on the right track to recover rate arrears.

Special Administrator, Baskaran Nair says customers impacted by COVID-19 can make payment arrangements with the council to avoid paying 11% interest and legal cost.

Nair says around 4,725 ratepayers have accumulated arrears.

Article continues after advertisement

“We would like for them to come to us and talk to us to see if they can develop a payment plan with us. So we want them to pay and move forward.”

The Nasinu Town Council is offering 7% discount on the current rate payment only if all is paid in January and February 2021.