Declaration endorsed to enhance regional disaster resilience

Pacific Nation leaders pose for a family photograph ahead of the leader’s retreat during the 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting in Vava’u, Tonga. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Pacific Forum leaders have endorsed the Declaration from the 2022 inaugural Pacific Disaster Risk Management Ministerial Meeting, which aims to strengthen disaster resilience across the Pacific region.

The leaders’ decision means that the Pacific DRM Ministerial meetings will occur every two years, with the Pacific Regional Disaster Managers Meeting providing ongoing support.

This will ensure that Pacific Island countries remain united in their efforts to address the escalating impact of natural disasters.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka acknowledged the Pacific Community for their collaboration during the inaugural DRM Ministerial Meeting in Nadi in 2022.

The decision also includes the appointment of a Pacific Ministerial Champion for Disaster Risk Management to enhance coordination, advocacy, and high-level political engagement in DRM across the region.