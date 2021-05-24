Home

Deceased woman discovered naked outside Kulukulu residence

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 18, 2021 4:50 pm

A resident of Kulukulu Settlement in Sigatoka says the woman who was found dead outside her home was without clothes.

Speaking to FBC News this afternoon, Shalvi Nand says a friend of the lady had discovered her yesterday afternoon.

Nand who is the next-door neighbor says since Tuesday they had not seen the woman but it was also not unusual.

Nand says the woman in her 50s lived alone and there was never any family member that came to visit her.

According to Nand, the only family they know of is her two daughters who live in New Zealand.

She says the woman was also a social worker in Kulukulu.

Nand has described the victim as friendly and nice.

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says a woman from the same settlement had earlier alerted police after she could not reach the deceased despite several attempts.

A post mortem will be conducted as the investigation continues.

