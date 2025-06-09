Decades-old travel struggles end for Navatu

The people of Navatu Island in Kubulau, Bua now have easier and safer access to the mainland with the official opening of a new access road.

The road links the Navatu landing to the broader transport network, improving travel for residents and reducing isolation.

For years, villagers had to travel by boat to nearby Namalata, then walk or ride on horseback to reach the Kubulau Government Station before continuing to Savusavu or Labasa.

The journey was long, costly, and often unsafe, with incidents involving students and villagers highlighting the risks.

Village Headman Viliame Ratumaitavuki said the new road would ease these burdens, eliminate extra costs for fuel and hired transport, and open opportunities for a bus service along the route.

“It’s been a long time since we requested that access road. Our villagers have suffered a lot; a vehicle carrying our students nearly tumbled on that road, and women and children had to walk long distances to get to the government station and main road.”

Rural Development Minister Sakiasi Ditoka reaffirmed that improving road access in rural and remote communities remains a government priority.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a long time, and we are thankful we managed to get an allocation for this road access project for the people of Navatu. It will help with market access and school travel. The next step is handing the road over to PWD.”

Ditoka states the project will enhance school commutes, market access, and overall connectivity for the 148 residents of Navatu, including schoolchildren who travel daily to the mainland.

