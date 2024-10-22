Debate on drug issues set for next Tuesday

A Parliament Speakers Debate has been set for next Tuesday.

The debate will focus on the drug issue affecting the country with the theme “Drugs—The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention.”

The Parliament says the event is a platform where national issues related to the Sustainable Development Goals are discussed and debated.

The panel discussion also aims to encourage debate on key policy issues for Fiji.

Some of the panelists will include Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua, Opposition MP Ioane Naivalurua, and Rinesh Sharma, as well as Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali.

The debate will take place at the Grand Pacific Hotel.