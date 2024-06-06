Dates confirmed for the 9th SPTE

[File Photo]

Pacific Tourism Organization has announced that 9th Tourism Exchange will be held in Nadi next year.

This aligns with other major trade events in the region next year.

SPTE presents a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the tourism industry to come together and explore new avenues for collaboration and growth.

This will be the 9th SPTE and the second time the event will be held in Fiji after six successful years in Australia and New Zealand.

As preparations are underway for SPTE 2025, stakeholders can look forward to resources on the event website to facilitate their participation.

SPTO Chief Executive, Christopher Cocker, says they are to delivering a world-class event for its members and Pacific tourism stakeholders.

Cocker says a venue for the event is yet to be confirmed and the most appropriate regarding availability and floor space.

The SPTE 2025 will be held from May 9th to the 10th.