Database for farmers launched

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways has launched a database to profile farmers across the country.

The lack of this database in the past prompted the ministry to implement it.

The VitiAgriDataHub Information Management System was launched by the Ministry with the aim of improving service delivery.

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

VitiAgriDataHub is a mobile and web application designed to improve the recording and sharing of farmer information and agriculture statistics for decision-making in the Ministry.

While speaking at the launch, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture and Waterways, Dr Andrew Tukana, says the database will generate unique IDs and profile information for the 97,000 farmers currently recorded in the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census Report and other survey reports that have taken place.

“This ladies and gentlemen leads to the development of improved farmer profiles. This is something that we are lacking at the moment as well as farmer databases that will ensure that monitoring and evaluation of the Ministry’s activities and services.”

Dr. Tukana says the VitiAgriDataHub system will record farmer profiles, farm information, geographical location data, production, trade, assistance provided, farm clusters, and agro-inputs data. It will connect all staff to one hub, streamlining data operations.



[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/ Facebook]

He encouraged all staff, primarily field officers, to take responsibility for the system and input precise farmer data, and urged them to record all farmer interactions and use system statistics while planning and raising awareness in farming communities to make informed decisions.

The Traseable Solution team assisted the Ministry in developing the VitiAgriDataHub.