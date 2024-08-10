Data-driven framework to monitor MSME growth

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises has developed a robust and comprehensive framework aimed at effectively monitoring the progress and development of MSMEs across the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica stresses the importance of data-driven framework.

Kamikamica adds the framework relies on data analysis and regular visitations to MSMEs for a thorough assessment.

“Impacts in terms of employment created, livelihood supported, growth in revenue, increased export markets, for example for the national export strategy and contribution to the SDGs.”

Kamikamica adds the Ministry aims to provide targeted support to MSMEs to further enhance the sustainability and growth.