Damage assessment report expected in coming weeks

With Tropical Cyclone Tino no longer a threat, having left Fiji last night, emergency operations have turned to damage assessments.

Director for the Disaster Management Office, Vasiti Soko says their focus now will also be on recovery efforts, ensuring the normal resumption of schools and businesses in the affected areas.

“We will be able to get a proper damage assessment after we get the clearance to travel to the Northern Division. Also our area of concern is the Eastern Division, the Lau Group, once we’re able to have communications with respective officers in the Lau Group, we’ll be able to come up with the total damage that has been incurred by Tropical Cyclone Tino.”

Last night, the NDMO confirmed that 38 evacuation centres remain activated with 1 195 evacuees who are expected to return to their homes this morning.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate has reminded Fijians to ensure they adhere to all public advisories restricting movement.

This as a father and daughter were reported missing on Thursday night in Serua after reportedly been swept away by strong currents in the nearby river.

Police and the Fiji Navy continue to search for the missing persons with heavy rainfall hindering their recovery efforts in the last 48 hours.