Cyclists rally for Cure Kids Fiji oxygen project

Cyclists from New Zealand and Australia will embark on a challenging 500km ride around Viti Levu this Friday to raise funds for the Cure Kids Fiji Oxygen Project.

The goal for 2024 is to raise over $100,000, with current fundraising efforts already surpassing $94,000.

Cure Kids CEO Frances Soutter says cycling 500 kilometers is a significant endeavor to support the project.

This year’s Cure Kids Fiji500 is proudly supported by Mastercard.

Soutter says, with the generous support of Mastercard and the dedication of cyclists, Cure Kids are surpassing its fundraising goals, which will have a profound impact on children’s health in Fiji.

Cure Kids Board Member Reuben Tucker, who will lead the team of seventeen riders from New Zealand and Australia, expressed enthusiasm about restarting the event after a pause due to COVID-19. Since its launch in 2017, the Fiji500 bike adventure has raised over $400,000.