Curriculum review in progress

Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Selina Kuruleca acknowledges that there has been a significant delay in conducting the review of the primary and secondary school curriculum.

She adds that it was primarily caused by staff shortages, as there were only four Curriculum Advisory Services officers.

However, Kuruleca adds that they now have sufficient personnel to conduct the review of the primary and secondary school curriculum.

The Ministry now has 17 officers, and the review will encompass over 23 subjects.

She adds that the Education Ministry has prioritized literacy and numeracy as its primary areas of focus.

“Curriculum review has been completed for English and Math, literacy and numeracy for classes one to eight this year, and piloting in years nine and ten for, again, literacy and numeracy.”

Meanwhile, the Fijian Teachers Association and Fiji Teachers Union have emphasized the importance of conducting extensive consultations.

The emphasis on consultation highlights the commitment to crafting a revised curriculum that serves the diverse needs of all stakeholders in the education sector, particularly maximizing benefits for students.