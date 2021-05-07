Home

Lockdown extended until Wednesday for Suva and Nausori

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 13, 2021 4:40 pm

The rapidly rising contacts of COVID-19 cases in the Suva and Nausori containment areas, has forced government to extend the lockdown staring tomorrow and now ending on Wednesday morning.

Last night, Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, had announced that a full lockdown of Suva and Nausori would commence from 11pm tomorrow until Tuesday 4am for the purposes of a widespread contact tracing exercise.

This has changed in the past 24 hours, resulting in the lockdown being extended until Wednesday, the 19th of May, at 4am.

Fijians living in the Suva and Nausori containment areas are urged to make appropriate preparations for an all-day stay-at-home order.

As stated yesterday, food rations will be available during the later stages of the lockdown period for Fijians living within the Suva-Nausori lockdown zone who have a genuine need for an emergency food supply.

The details of this will be announced later today.

 

