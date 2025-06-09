Cultural traditions should not undermine justice for children

The role of customary practices in achieving justice and healing for child abuse survivors came under the spotlight during a panel discussion at the launch of Fiji’s first-ever National Child Safeguarding Policy yesterday.

Office of the Director of Public Prosecution Divisional Manager Sexual Crimes Unaisi Ratukalou says while traditional reconciliation ceremonies can promote family unity and healing, they should never replace formal justice processes, especially in cases involving sexual offences against children.

“You can talk about customary practices being a good thing because it can reconcile families, and it can also be not so good thing when you’re looking when you’re looking at each other. So the question is, is this the customary practice that you want to do to a family where a child is being sexually abused? How will this help the child recover from the trauma that they’ve gone through?”

Ratukalou stresses that the purpose of customary practices must be carefully considered.

“The thing behind customary practice — you have to ask yourself, what the motive of that person is, because the whole purpose is to apologize and show genuine remorse. But if it’s done only to escape accountability, then is that justified? Should that be considered? It can both help and hinder — the key is to find a balance between both.”

Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection Principal Welfare Officer Policy and Planning, Ela Tukutukulevu, also shares the same views.

“Sometimes it’s compensation versus accountability. Suppose we are going to accept the bulubulu to better the relationships, who is accountable for the offense that has happened, because of respect? In that case, we don’t want to bring a bad rapporteur to the community or to the family, so these customary practices do not really help.”

The two panelists agree that there is a need to strike a balance respecting cultural traditions while ensuring that justice, healing, and protection for victims remain the top priorities.

