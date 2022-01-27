Crossings underwater due to heavy downpour

The heavy downpour from last night to this morning has left several roads and crossings in Labasa underwater.

The main road from Vitadra to Bulileka is heavily flooded, cutting off access on both sides.

Vitadra Resident, Rajendra Prasad says the area started getting flooded after the heavy downpour experienced from 4am.

Article continues after advertisement

Floodwaters have also inundated cane fields and farms in the area.

Prasad says it will get worse as the floodwater is still rising, indicating more rainfall up the mountains.

Urata Road and crossing, Boca Loop Road, Boubale Crossing, Konsami/Dreketilailai Crossing are all underwater and inaccessible to both public and vehicles.

Vehicles had to be turned away and advised against crossing the flooded road.

Some farmers can also be seen moving their livestock to higher grounds.