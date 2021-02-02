Crop sector affected due to strong wind and flooding

Most of the farming communities in the Northern Division were still reeling from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Yasa when they were struck by TC Ana last weekend.

TC Ana caused widespread flooding and the Ministry of Agriculture is now conducting another damage assessment.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Ritesh Dass says that during TC Yasa the crop sector was mainly affected due to strong winds and flooding.

“The commodities like dalo, cassava and food security crops were damaged. Kava also sustained a significant amount of damage.”

The Agriculture Permanent Secretary has confirmed the rehabilitation will be targeted on the recovery of root crops and Kava.

Dass adds they have taken steps to ensure there is no drainage issue in the farms.