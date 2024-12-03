Critical bridges reconstruction is vital: Prasad

Four key bridges on Viti Levu, central to transportation on the Queens Road, will undergo more than $300 million in reconstruction and upgrades as part of a major infrastructure initiative funded by the Asian Development Bank.

While officiating at the signing ceremony this afternoon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the critical bridges project is valued at $307.7 million.

It comprises a $274.5 million concessional loan and $33.2 million in grant financing, signifying the significance of these bridges to the nation’s transportation network.

The Deputy Prime Minister points out the government has identified four critical bridges that are not only in dire need of replacement but are also vital for ensuring ease of transportation.

“The list of bridges that will require replacements on Viti Levu includes Lami Bridge at Suvavou, Medraukutu Bridge at the Lami Cement Factory, Sabeto Bridge at the Sabeto River, and Veiseisei Bridge between Nadi and Lautoka.”

Professor Prasad highlights the government’s commitment to climate-resilient development, asserting that all infrastructure must be designed to withstand the impacts of climate change.

ADB’s Pacific Sub-regional Director, Aaron Batten, elaborated on the technical aspects of the project, noting that the new bridge designs will cater to Fiji’s increasing traffic and freight demands.

“But just as importantly, the designs of these investments will also include raising bridge heights to ensure sufficient clearance to accommodate sea level rise and also the clearance of debris during major flooding events.”

By ensuring the durability and efficiency of these critical transportation links, the government aims to fortify its infrastructure to meet future challenges.