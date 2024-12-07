Criminal convictions a key concern for legal practitioners

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo [front, right] during the Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi

Acting Chief Justice Salesi Temo emphasizes the significant impact criminal convictions can have on individuals seeking admission to the legal profession.

With a focus on the legal requirements for entry and re-entry, Justice Temo discussed how a criminal record can affect one’s chances of being admitted as a legal practitioner in Fiji.

Under the Legal Practitioners Act 2009, the Chief Justice holds the authority to admit individuals to the legal profession, ensuring that only those who are qualified and of good character are allowed to practice law.

While presenting at the Attorney General’s Conference in Nadi, Justice Temo highlights Section 34 of the Act, which grants the Chief Justice the power to refuse admission based on an applicant’s criminal background.

The Act stipulates that applicants must be “fit and proper persons” to practice law.

Justice Temo stresses that the public must be served by credible and reputable legal professionals who uphold the law, and that the office of the Chief Justice plays a critical role in maintaining these high standards.

“Whether or not you are joining or when you are struck out and you want to rejoin, criminal conviction is still very important and it’s a falling to you not to acquire one while you are practicing as a legal practitioner. Right, you are most of you are well aware the admission rules to be a legal profession because before you come in to join the legal profession you have to study the rules and comply with the same.”

Justice Temo notes that individuals with clean records usually face a smoother admission process.

However, he stresses that those with criminal convictions must go through additional scrutiny.

The Acting Chief Justice also emphasizes that lawyers should not give up on clients facing these hurdles and urged them to utilize constitutional protections, such as the Bill of Rights, to help clients clear their names and restore their eligibility for the profession.

The conference will end today.