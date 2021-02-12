Youths arrested for separate alleged robbery incidents

Quick action by Police resulted in the arrest of two youths in the Southern Division for their alleged involvement in separate robberies this morning.

Police say the first report was received at around 4am from Khalsa Road whereby two men had forcefully entered a home and stole assorted items, and in the process injured a family member before fleeing the scene.

It says family members and neighbors gave chase however the suspects managed to escape with the stolen items.

A team from Valelevu responded to the call for assistance and managed to track down one of the suspects in Newtown whereby he was arrested and taken into custody.

The search continues for the second suspect.

In the second report, a man was taken into custody for his alleged involvement in an attempted robbery in Caubati after 6am.

Police say the suspect was disturbed by the owner of the home who saw him trying to remove louver blades.

The victim rang the Police Command and Control Centre on 9905296 whereby a team from Valelevu and K9 Unit were deployed.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards and taken into custody.

Meanwhile the search for two men who allegedly stole assorted items from a Kava Shop in Navo, Nadi continues.

The two allegedly forcefully entered the shop on the 12th of March and stole liquor, cash, and cigarettes worth more than $5,000.

Investigations continue.