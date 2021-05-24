Woman charged with aggravated robbery 

A woman charged for her alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery case last week will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The accused is alleged to have robbed a 65-year-old woman of more than $50,000 cash whilst she was walking along Waimanu Road.

The accused in her 40s who resides in Narere has been charged with one count of aggravated robbery.

Police have also recovered the money that was allegedly stolen.

Last week, another man alleged to be involved in the same incident was also charged with one count of aggravated robbery and produced in Court.