Wife murderer handed a mandatory life sentence

Faria Begum Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @FariaFBCNews
February 13, 2020 12:45 pm
A 41-year-old man convicted of killing his wife has been handed mandatory life imprisonment by the Suva High Court.

The court heard that in August last year, Yogesh Rohit Lal struck his wife Saleshni Devi with a cane knife several times at Navoalevu, Wainikoro, Labasa.

He was sentenced via Skype by Judge Justice Daniel Goundar.

Lal can request for a presidential pardon after serving a minimum of 24-years in prison.

While sentencing the man Justice Goundar said Lal was married to his wife for 18 years and had 3 children.

