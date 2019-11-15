Twelve arrests for breach of curfew

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says twelve people were arrested for breach of curfew.

Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded seven cases, the West recorded three cases whereas the Eastern and Central Divisions recorded one case each.

He adds that in the Central Division a 28-year-old man was arrested as he was found walking along Ratu Sukuna Road during curfew hours.

Qiliho says in the Eastern Division a 25-year-old farmer from Kasavu was arrested for not only breaching curfew but for an alleged case of burglary.

The Police Commissioner says in the Southern Division six of the seven arrests involved men who were found drunk and found in public places.

The arrests were made in Navua, Nasinu, Valelevu and Nabua.

In the West, two women were found walking along Saweni returning from drinking grog at a friend’s place while a 20-year-old man was found drunk and walking along the Ba Bridge.