Teenager youngest drug suspect

A 13-year-old was the youngest person charged with a drug-related offence last year.

According to a statement by the Fiji Police Force, 33 primary and secondary school students committed drug-related crimes last year.

The Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau says these issues need to be discussed at length and is urging parents to talk to their children about the dangers of illicit drugs.

It says it is a shared responsibility for parents, guardians, community and religious leaders, as well as for village elders to nurture children.

This includes monitoring their activities, behavior and their association.

As the new academic year commences tomorrow, the Fiji Police Force is hoping that people will work together as a country with a common goal of protecting children from being lured and trapped by illicit drug peddlers.