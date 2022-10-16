Taxi driver in custody for giving false information

A 27-year-old taxi driver of Nadi is currently in police custody for giving false information to a public servant.

He is charged with one count of giving false information to a public servant contrary to section 201 (a) of the Crime Acts 2009.

The driver had reported a matter to Namaka Police on Thursday that he was allegedly assaulted and robbed by four youths in front of a shop in Namaka.

He informed the Police that the youths later drove off with his vehicle which was found abandoned a few hours later with damage to the front left side.

From the evidence gathered on Friday and from the statements of all witness, it was established that the 27-year-old had given false information to Police.

He later admitted that he was involved in an accident and he came up with the scenario because it was a company vehicle used as a Taxi.

The accused will be produced in Court tomorrow.