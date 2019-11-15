Home

Stolen vehicle, police call on public for assistance

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
January 28, 2020 9:27 am

A vehicle was allegedly stolen this morning from Dilio Street in Samabula.

The owner of the vehicle discovered his car missing this morning and reported the matter to the Samabula Police Station.

The vehicle is a White Hyundai Accent registration HP 278.

Article continues after advertisement

Police are calling on the general public if you have any information or have seen the stolen vehicle to call 919.

