Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis

In the month of May, as Fiji battled the second wave of the COVID-19, there were six people charged with a total of 16 counts of separate incidents of serious sexual offences.

There were 14 rape offences and one each of attempted rape and sexual assault.

Included in this list of disgusting acts was a 62-year-old man charged with seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault of his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

The accused is currently serving a custodial sentence for the rape of his other stepdaughter.

A 27-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 19-year-old woman, while in another incident, a 26-year-old man was charged with two counts of rape of a 16-year-old girl.

Out of the six charged, a 16-year-old boy was let go after the victim, 16 admitted to making a false complaint.

In another incident, a 19-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 16-year-old girl, however, this matter was discontinued due to insufficient evidence.

In another case, a 36-year-old man was charged with the attempted rape of a 70-year-old woman, however, this matter was discontinued after the death of the accused person.