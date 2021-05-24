Police searching for assault suspects

Three men allegedly assaulted a taxi driver in Wailoku, Pacific Harbour yesterday.
Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says the three allegedly robbed the driver as well.
An investigation is currently underway as Police continue their search of the three people involved.
