Police outnumbered as cybercrime surges

Cybercrime is escalating with law enforcement struggling to keep pace as digital exposure surges.

Police Liaison Officer at the Online Safety Commission Inspector Salote Lutunauga, said more than 544,000 Fijians are now active on social media, creating greater risk of cyberattacks, scams and online fraud.

She said police numbers are limited yet the Force continues to lead investigations with specialised tools and support.

Lutunauga warned that AI-driven attacks are emerging as a serious threat and highlighted that even educated users often lack the skills to stay safe online.

She said community officers are being trained to spread awareness and provide basic digital protection advice at the grassroots.

Online Safety Commission Commissioner Filipe Batiwale said Fiji cannot protect its people with shields full of holes.

“We cannot protect our people with shields full of holes. We are leading a comprehensive review of our Online Safety Act, studying world-leading frameworks, and pursuing critical new powers to strengthen our response.”

