Police investigate suspected murder in Navua

The Southern Division Crime and Criminal Investigations Department is currently investigating an alleged murder following the death of a woman in Naitata, Navua, yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa says that based on initial findings, the case is being treated as a suspected murder, as the 59-year-old victim had multiple wounds.

The matter was reported by the victim’s husband, who, upon his return from Suva yesterday afternoon, found her lying motionless with multiple wounds in an area they used for farming.

Police say the matter was reported to Crime Stoppers, and a team from the Navua Police Station and Crime Scene Investigations was deployed to the scene of the crime.

ACP Waqa has directed an extensive investigation to be conducted to establish the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.