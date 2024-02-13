Police investigate alleged tampering of drugs

[File Photo]

The Police Force is investigating allegations of drug tampering at the Totogo Police Station.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirms a report lodged by the Divisional Crime Officer Central.

The incident is believed to have occurred last week, and Commissioner Chew has emphasized that the force takes all reports of evidence tampering seriously.

Article continues after advertisement

He stated that anyone found involved in such activities will face the full legal consequences.

Chew says any officer found to be colluding or aiding those involved in the illicit drug trade will be removed from the force.