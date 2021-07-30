Home

Crime

Parents charged for illegally burying daughter

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 12:14 pm

There were 43 people charged with a total of 48 counts of separate incidents in June.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, of these offences, 10 were for aggravated robbery, eight were for aggravated burglary and nine were for theft.

Of the 43 accused persons, two were juveniles and five were police officers.

There were 32 victims of the 48 counts of separate incidents.

There were six incidents where the accused and victim were related to one another.

There was one incident where a 39-year-old man charged with the murder of a 49-year-old man.

The accused allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

A 49-year-old man was re-charged with the attempted murder of his 27-year-old de facto partner.

This case was discontinued earlier after the victim could not be located.

There was one incident where a 42-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty and illegal burial of their seven-year-old daughter who died of unknown conditions.

There were two juveniles charged with aggravated robbery, burglary and theft of mobile phones, cash and cigarettes.

There were five separate incidents where police officers were charged with offences.

