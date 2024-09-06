Man remanded for allegedly raping niece

A 49-year-old man who allegedly raped his 13-year-old niece has been remanded by the Nausori Magistrates Court.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday at the accused person’s home.

Police say the victim had gone to his home to return an item belonging to his daughter, where it is alleged that he forcefully took her and committed the alleged offences.

Article continues after advertisement

The matter was reported at the Vunidawa Police Station by the victim’s mother.

He was charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent assault.

He was produced at the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday and remanded for his formal bail application to be heard in the Suva High Court.

The matter has been adjourned to September 19th.