Man found dead in Lautoka

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 20, 2020 6:30 am

Police are investigating the discovery of a body yesterday behind what used to be fueling station in Natokowaqa, Topline Lautoka.

It is believed that the body found is that of a 22-year-old man who has been identified by family members.

An investigation continues.

