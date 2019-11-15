Man found dead in Lautoka

Police are investigating the discovery of a body yesterday behind what used to be fueling station in Natokowaqa, Topline Lautoka.
It is believed that the body found is that of a 22-year-old man who has been identified by family members.
An investigation continues.
