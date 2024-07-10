Man cops 14-years for raping cousin

A 38- year- old man who raped his cousin in Tailevu in 2022 has been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment.

The man was convicted of two counts of rape.

The court heard that the man committed the offense when the 12-year-old victim was alone in her home.

Article continues after advertisement

The victim was staying with an uncle during the incident.

The Suva High Court judge said that rape is one of the most humiliating and distressing crimes and it becomes more serious when a child victim is involved.

The Judge noted that the man spent 141 days in remand and the man will now have to serve 13 years and seven months behind bars with a non-parole period of 11 years and seven months.