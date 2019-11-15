LTA reports alleged staff assault matter to police

The Land Transport Authority has lodged a complaint with the police after a staff member was allegedly assaulted at its Valelevu headquarters last Thursday.

The Authority has issued a strong warning against threatening or abusing its officers.

Chief executive Samuel Simpson says the LTA has a no-tolerance policy for corruption, verbal or physical abuse and violence of any kind against the officers.

Simpson says all vehicles are tested by LTA to ensure quality and roadworthiness because the safety of the Fijian public depends on their ability to ensure these machines are fit to drive on public roads.

He warns nobody is above this process and under no circumstance will this process be subverted by threats, violence or bribery.

He says no further comments will be made on the issue as they will let the law and due process take its course.