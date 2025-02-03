Hotel worker charged with online scam

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has charged a 51-year-old hotel worker in Sigatoka for obtaining financial advantage.

It is believed that he dishonestly obtained $100 through the mobile money platform.

Police investigation reveals that last August, the victim was scrolling through his Facebook account when he accepted a friend request from one Victoria Nice.

Article continues after advertisement

After a while, he received messages from this new friend saying that if he invested $100, he will receive a profit of $3500.

The victim was convinced and sent the money to the mobile account provided.

The money was then transferred to the accused’s account, who later withdrew it in Sigatoka.

The matter was reported at Navua Police Station.

The accused is in custody and will be produced at Sigatoka Magistrate Court today.