Foreign national charged in drug import case

A foreign national has been charged in relation to the alleged unlawful importation of illicit substances seized during a joint controlled operation between the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Fiji Police Force last week.

According to Police, the accused is believed to be an associate of the three men who were allegedly involved in the unlawful importation of more than four kilograms of methamphetamine.

The three men were charged and produced in court yesterday, while this foreign national will be appearing in the Nadi Magistrates Court this morning.

He has been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

He has also been charged with one count under the Prohibited Immigrant Section 13(1)(b) (2)(a) and Section 64 (1) (i) of the Immigration Act 2003 since he also breached the conditions of his visitor’s visa.

