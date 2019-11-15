Driver on the run following fatal accident arrested

The driver of the vehicle alleged to be involved in the hit and run fatal accident in Lautoka last week has been arrested.

Police say the suspect in his 30s was arrested following an anonymous tip.

The vehicle that was allegedly involved in the accident was found parked at the suspect’s home in Lautoka covered with a tarpaulin.

Police say Crime Scene Investigation Officers are currently conducting tests on the vehicle and a LTA vehicle inspection will also be conducted.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Lautoka Police Station.