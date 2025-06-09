Driver charged over unlawful transportation of illicit drugs

Suva court.

A 34-year-old man has been charged in relation to the ongoing investigation into the unlawful importation of liquid methamphetamine.

The accused is alleged to have been the driver of a vehicle that was transporting two individuals who were previously charged with unlawful possession of illicit drugs, unlawful importation, and possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Following consultations with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the man has been charged with one count of Unlawful Transportation of Illicit Drugs.

He is expected to be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

