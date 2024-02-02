December serious crime rate lowest for 2023

Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP). [File]

A total of 539 people were charged with a total of 650 counts of serious crime offences last year.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions says these were for non-sexual violence offenses.

It says of the 539 accused persons, 64 were under the age of 18 years and 19 were police officers.

Article continues after advertisement

The highest number of offenses were committed in March while surprisingly the festive season recorded the lowest with only nine offenses.

There were 419 victims of the 650 counts of serious offences. Of the 419 victims, there were 71 cases where the accused and victim were related to one another.