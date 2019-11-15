22 people arrested for breaching curfew

22 arrests for breach of curfew were made over the last 48 hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says between Saturday 11pm to Sunday 4am, 15 reports were recorded.

The Western Division recorded six, Northern five, Central two and South and East one case each.

Article continues after advertisement

All six cases recorded in the West involved men and a woman who were drunk in public in Nadi, Ba, Vatukoula and Rakiraki.

The two cases in the South and Eastern Division involved men who were found loitering in public.

A woman and a man in their 30s were found drunk in Suva.

Four men were arrested in the Northern Division drunk while a woman in her 30s was arrested in Seaqaqa and is being investigated for allegedly causing trouble with her neighbours.

From 11pm last night to 4am today, seven reports were recorded.

The Southern Division recorded six cases while the Western Division recorded one case.

A 20-year-old farmer was found drunk in Lautoka.

Two men were arrested in the Raiwaqa area moving around in a vehicle without a valid reason.

The driver is also being investigated for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and an alleged case of bribery.

Three men were arrested drunk and walking along Nairai Road while a 37-year-old man was arrested walking along the Queens Highway near Pacific Harbour.