11-year-old amongst rape offenders

An 11-year-old boy is believed to be one of the youngest ever rape accused recorded in Fiji.

He allegedly raped an eight-year-old girl from his village.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, 246 people were charged with a total of 531 counts of serious sexual offences last year.

The youngest victim is a two-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by her 62-year-old father.

In a separate incident, another two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 28-year-old cousin.

Of the 246 accused persons, 21 were juveniles and two were police officers.

The offences ranges from attempted rape, aiding and abetting rape, assault with intent to rape, abduction with intent to commit rape, indecent assault, defilement and sexual assault.

ODPP also noted that 165 of the 240 victims were under the age of 18.

All accused persons charged with sexual offences were male, however, victims of the sexual offences were both male and female comprising of 229 female victims and 11 male victims.

There were 110 offences that occurred in domestic relationships.