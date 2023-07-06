CPR commends mapping exercise

Asinate Lewabeka, a 64-year-old Collection Pillar of Recycling.

Asinate Lewabeka, a 64-year-old Collection Pillar of Recycling, has expressed gratitude towards the Pacific Recycling Foundation for its unwavering support.

Lewabeka stresses the impact of PRF’s mapping exercise in bringing attention to the needs of local communities and garnering crucial government support has been nothing short of transformative.

Lewabeka, a mother of six, says by addressing their challenges and advocating for their concerns, PRF has elevated their voices, ensuring that their struggles are no longer overlooked.

The work carried out by Lewabeka and her fellow community members has resulted in the extraction of millions of tons of carbon dioxide from the Vunato landfill annually.

PRF Founder, Amitesh Deo says the mapping exercise has been a rollercoaster ride for them.

“It’s quite difficult, the stories that we are coming to find. So our plea to everyone will be to bear with us as we continue with the mapping exercise. Our team is also quite impacted by the whole exercise, because they are seeing things that they have not experienced before. But they came a bit prepared. It’s very difficult to see children in those spaces who don’t have access to basic things.”

Deo adds their tireless efforts have already demonstrated a positive impact on communities and organizations when they work together towards a shared goal.