COVID safe ambassadors deployed to ensure protocols are followed

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport together with the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has deployed COVID Safe Ambassadors to observe the implementation of COVID-19 safe protocols.

This is an effort to closely observe and advise businesses on mandatory minimum parameters for safely operating businesses,

The COVID Safe Ambassadors will be on the ground around Fiji ensuring and encouraging protocols are adhered to as businesses safely re-open.

As per the Gazette Notice No. 76 new penalties will take effect from July 12th, and the Fiji Police Force together with the designated staff of the MCTTT and the FCCC have been given powers to enforce these regulations.

The COVID Safe Ambassadors will actively promote the visibility of COVID-19 Health Protocols, give direction and advice to fellow Fijians and businesses on best practices.